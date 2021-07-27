• Defiance County

Vaccine clinic:

Defiance County Public Health will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday.

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will be available for free to those 18 and older. The clinic will take place in the library’s Justin F. Coressel community room.

No appointment is needed.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments