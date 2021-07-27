• Defiance County
Vaccine clinic:
Defiance County Public Health will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday.
Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will be available for free to those 18 and older. The clinic will take place in the library’s Justin F. Coressel community room.
No appointment is needed.
