SHERWOOD — Sherwood Village Council met Monday evening, observing a moment of silence for a former police chief and taking action on three resolutions.
Mayor Cary Mallett offered his condolences to the family of Charles Fitzwater, a former county security officer for the Defiance Common Pleas Court and an associate deputy for the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Fitzwater, who died Aug. 24, previously worked as the chief of police in Sherwood and served with Sherwood Fire and Rescue and Sherwood Village Council.
The council then passed a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget committee and authorized the necessary tax levy, certifying it to the auditor.
Also approved was a resolution for the application of Ohio Public Works Commission to fund a water tower project, as well as a resolution establishing compensation for the EMS coordinator.
Council members learned about changes in the readiness to service charge from $15 to $20. In addition there will be a $30 charge for water turn on. A water tap charge will be $1,250 for a .75-in. tap and $1,500 for a 1-in. tap.
The yard waste site near the lagoon has been closed, though people continue to dump items there. Those caught dumping will be prosecuted. Solutions were discussed, including barricading the area and putting up a street light.
Councilmen were informed that Danielle Renollet has stepped down from the parks board. Discussion included moving the homecoming festivities to Moats Park to save on costs for tent and portable toilet rental. A change in date for the event may occur as well for next year.
In addition, the 1-mill, 10-year property tax levy for fire/EMS will be before voters in November. If approved, the proceeds would benefit operating expenses for the fire department.
In other business, the board:
• heard from residents concerning speed limit signs, water meter costs/installation and low water pressure.
• learned that the village office roof will be repaired in September, and the maintenance garage needs gutters.
• discussed pool filling and cemetery charges.
• heard both pumps at the lift station need to be replaced.
• discussed fundraisers for the parks committee.
• was informed that an ethic law training is set for Oct. 2 at the Defiance County EMA building.
• learned the village office will be closed Sept. 2 and 20.
