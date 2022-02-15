SHERWOOD — Sherwood Village Council members took the next step toward construction of the new water tower at their Monday meeting with a resolution approving a contract with Maguire Iron.
Council members had previously accepted the water tower bid of $1.2 million from Maguire with an additional $39,000 for the elevated pedesphere storage tank alternative. The bid was then submitted to Defiance County Commissioners for approval. The resolution authorizes village administrator Sherri Ramey to enter into the contract for the tower.
Two ordinances were read. The first accepts the Ohio Basic Code, and the second amends appropriations for the village.
Defiance County Sheriff Deputy Dan Crites addressed the contacts for the village, and an issue about snow plowing that he believes to have been resolved. Council discussed speeders on West Maple and Harrison streets. They advised Crites of a parade for the Fairview High School senior graduates May 28.
Council members voted to match the $5,000 pledged by Delaware Township toward the cost of Austin Thomas obtaining his paramedic license. The village contribution will come from the general fund.
Ramey told council the Topkick truck was picked up in time for the major snow event Feb. 2-4. The new salt spreader for the F550 truck was also used.
During snow events, council would like to remind residents that there is no on-street parking until plowing is done.
Faye Escalera is the new billing clerk. Payments can be made in person Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. A drop box is available every day. Billing questions may be directed to Escalera at 419-899-2145.
Council members expressed thanks to Luke Kuhn and the Defiance County Economic Development for the video they are preparing to showcase Sherwood. They also congratulated the opening of Kuhn Brothers Service Center.
Mayor Jack Stantz has proclaimed that February is designated Career and Technical Education Month.
Two dates were also mentioned. The food pantry will be held Wednesday from 8-10 a.m. at the village office. Village offices will be closed on Presidents Day, Feb. 21.
There was discussion by the zoning committee on nuisance houses in the village and a new business being built by the village hall.
The parks committee will meet to discuss updates for the ball fields for the new season, and repairs to the Little Reservation Station.
