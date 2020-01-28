SHERWOOD — A Sherwood apartment damaged by fire on Friday was investigated over the weekend.

According to Sherwood Fire Chief Darrel Rock, the cause of the blaze was “accidental, but undetermined.”

The fire started in the area of the kitchen at approximately 5 p.m. Rock noted that though the exact cause is undetermined, it was electrical in nature.

Fire crews from Sherwood, Hicksville and Delaware Bend fire departments responded to the fire at 9958 Heritage Drive.

Damage was extensive to the initial apartment, though a dollar amount was unavailable. The neighboring apartments did not sustain damage.

The family was displaced from their apartment due to the extensive damage.

The Ohio Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate the blaze.

