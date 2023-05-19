SHERWOOD — Sherwood Village Council met here Wednesday evening, agreeing to change internet providers and to hire a new attorney to represent the village.
With Jim Hohenberger abstaining, council voted to give MetaLink a 12-month termination notice as the provider of internet service to the village administration. Instead the village offices will be going with Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association to provide the service.
Part of the rationale shared by council for switching the village to the new service was that Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association is a local company.
Council also passed a resolution to employ Taylor Vance as the village solicitor to replace Harvey Hyman, who was appointed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as Paulding County's new probate and juvenile court judge.
In another matter, council was informed by Fiscal Officer Sherri Ramey, that the village needs to get a manhole jetted out.
The village is looking at Cam-Tech to do this at a cost of $235 an hour, which Ramey said is a good rate for the kind of work that needs done.
She also noted that there is a real need for adults to volunteer to help out with the concession stand at ball games in the park and to help the teenagers who work there. She noted that at the moment the few volunteers that are helping out are having to do a lot.
In other business:
• Ramey informed council that the field two sign stolen last month was found along a ditch, but the benches were not located. And a mowing agreement for the cemetery between Delaware Township and Sherwood was signed by both parties and is now in place officially.
• a citizen spoke about preliminary planning for a festival to be held in Sherwood this July 22. The name, "Sher-Wing-Thing," was flouted as a possible title for the event and would be similar to a ribfest, but feature chicken wings instead. The citizen also noted that he hoped to make the event an annual thing and grow it over the years.
• council was given a packet on electrical aggregation which will be on the ballot in November. Council expressed a desire to have further information about just what electrical aggregation is in order to better understand and explain it to any citizen who might have questions and Rayme is looking into finding further information.
• council briefly discussed what might be needed if the village were to look into doing a trap, neuter and release program for stray cats in the area. No decisions were made.
• it was noted that a food pantry is scheduled from 8-10 a.m. on June 21 and the village office will be closed on May 29 for Memorial Day weekend.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.