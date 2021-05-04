• Region
Traffic blitzes:
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office recently conducted two, successful traffic blitzes that ran concurrently with area proms.
Sheriff Roy E. Miller reported that on two separate weekends, April 17-18 and April 24-25, his office conducted "Prom Blitz" — meant to "increase safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes."
During the blitz, deputies made 27 traffic stops, issued 22 warnings and issued five citations. Of those citations given, four were for speed violations, and one for a child safety restraint violation.
The Ohio Department of Transportation provides the grants for Traffic Enforcement Blitzes around the State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.