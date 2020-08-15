The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office knows the value of K9 (dog) units, having three of them to aid deputies in searching for drugs, tracking suspects and any other task the trained German shepherds can handle.
Now, the office has added a fourth dog to its roster, but this one will serve a much different, calmer function. The seven-month-old female therapy dog named Scout won’t search for drugs or suspects, but will be used primarily to interact with kids, not only during crime investigations — where children doubtlessly will be uneasy — but in school settings as well.
Scout’s handler is long-time sheriff’s Deputy Dana Phipps, who has been the department’s D.A.R.E. officer since 2015. As such, Phipps will be taking Scout to all of the county’s high schools for weekly second- and fifth-grade D.A.R.E. sessions when school resumes, and other special events to help build rapport with students.
“Basically, this whole process came about because we were looking at what we could do to support kids who go through traumatic situations, stress — to keep them calm or to calm them down,” said Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel. “For years, we used the teddy bear program where officers hand stuffed animals to kids at traumatic situations.”
Although Scout is not yet completely trained, she’s already been used in one of these situations, according to Engel.
“We’ve already had one experience with a small child who was being interviewed, who was frightened to death,” he explained. “We brought the dog in, she saw the dog, interacted with the dog. The dog sat in the room with her, she was calm, gave a full statement of facts ... .”
“It’s definitely a different aspect of what people would normally think of (with) a cop dog,” said Phipps. “... I think she’s going to be very positive, or have a positive effect, not just for the students, but even countywide. She brings smiles to people wherever she goes.”
Scout is a Bernedoodle which, according to Phipps is a cross between a Bernese Mountain Dog and a poodle. She goes home with Phipps, just as any of the department’s other three police dogs (Ben, Lukka and Taiga) do with their handlers.
As part of the training process, Phipps will journey to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with Scout once a month for additional instruction. The training figures to take about a year, according to Engel.
Phipps has been Scout’s handler for almost five months, having obtained her from a Wauseon breeder (Dennis’ Doodles). The cost was covered by donations, Engel indicated, as is the case with the department’s other three dogs.
“We were fortunate to find a breeder that basically specializes in the calm personality traits that we’re looking for,” said Engel. “Dennis’ Doodles has been great working with us raising and training — picking the right dog. It’s been a huge community effort.”
Phipps and Engel know of only five police agencies in Ohio with a therapy dog, with the closest being Ottawa County, east of Toledo, although there could be others.
“It’s another tool, so to speak, for law enforcement to utilize to achieve our goal, and that is solving crimes and proving facts,” said Engel. “... I think that this is just a positive thing for Defiance County, and definitely for the sheriff’s office. We’re continuously looking for things to help our citizens, especially the children of our community, and this is one step forward.”
