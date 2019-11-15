BRYAN — Williams County Sheriff Steve Towns, who was found guilty of one count of improperly disclosing confidential information, a first-degree misdemeanor, has chosen to appeal his case to the Sixth District Court of Appeals.
On Nov. 5, Towns was found guilty on one count and not guilty on the second count of the same charge in Bryan Municipal Court.
Towns relayed that he also is exploring filing an appeal to the Ohio Ethics Committee since it “did not hear the charge first and they do have authority over the law in question.”
Towns remains at his post and has filed as a Republican candidate for Williams County sheriff in the March 2020 primary. His current four-year term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2020.
“There is no law that disqualifies a sitting sheriff in a case like this from continuing to serve the people of Williams County,” said Towns, in a press release. Towns has been qualified as a candidate by the board of elections and he is “confident of an appellate victory.”
Towns noted that “removal of a qualified candidate from the ballot that still has appeal rights is manipulative of the election process. The voters of Williams County should have the final decision.”
The sheriff was fined $500 earlier this month by Retired Judge Judge Dwight Osterud of Perrysburg, placed on probation for three years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence on condition he agrees to never release confidential information again.
Three counts of improperly releasing child abuse reports, each a fourth-degree misdemeanor, had been dismissed before the trial. It was alleged that on Oct. 19, 2018, Towns posted hundreds of pages of information to the sheriff’s website and Facebook page. Included in that release were at least two confidential reports of suspected child abuse made by medical professionals.
