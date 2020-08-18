SHERWOOD — During their meeting on Monday, officials from the village of Sherwood discussed ways to better police the village.
During last month’s meeting, village officials had discussed the possibility of reviving the village’s police force.
It was a discussion to help curb a recent influx in incidents throughout the village. However, to create another police department, village officials would have to go to the ballots and ask residents for levy monies to help fund such an endeavor.
Currently, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office handles all crime enforcement within the village and Sheriff Doug Engel was on hand on Monday to talk with village officials.
Engel explained to that, through July 31, his office has handled 2,410 situations within the village and he expressed his concern about the possible cost to the village and its residents if they were to have to handle that type of call load with their own police department.
Engel and village officials also discussed the possibilities of having a deputy stationed in the village during certain hours and other possible changes to the village’s arrangement with the sheriff’s office.
Engel also informed village officials that county commissioners also would have to be advised and give their approval on any changes, but he encouraged an open line of communication with village officials so that any conflicts could be resolved.
Village officials reminded residents that there is a curfew for its residents under the age of 18. Curfew hours are 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Council also created a police committee and placed Councilmen Jim Hohenberger and Chris Skinner on the committee.
In other business, council:
• passed an ordinance regarding high grass/weeds within the village and discussed the nature preserve/wetland status of one resident’s property.
• learned that the solicitor will be working on zoning permits and requirements for fences, houses and other new construction within the village. He reminded residents that before they dig they need to call 811 and Sherwood Telephone to locate cables and wires.
• approved an ordinance via emergency vote to make a change in appropriations.
• tabled an ordinance about having farm animals within the village.
• passed a third reading of an ordinance about the requirement of address numbers on village houses and buildings.
• passed an ordinance about dogs on leashes and excrement removal within the village.
• approved the quarterly moving of 10% of local income tax into park fund from the general fund.
• held a second reading on an ordinance to allow mayor access to the village’s lock box.
• went outside to look at the outside of the library and discussed possible options to help repair the outside of the building.
• noted that the village office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and open Tuesday and Thursday by appointment.
• approved an awning on the village office building at a cost of $3,150.
• discussed buying a tiller for use in the village. Officials later approved buying a tiller with a cost of $2,800.
• adjusted a water bill for a local resident that was on vacation and came home to an outside faucet being turned on.
• learned there will be an EPA water audit on Thursday.
• discussed the village lift stations and approved the installation of a carport over the main lift station.
• discussed the possibility of cancelling trick-or-treat this year.
• talked about plaques on memorial trees at Little Reservation Station.
• discussed placing a “Children At Play Sign” within the village to deter speeding vehicles.
• heard from the fire chief that there were two applications to be on the EMS. Council gave its approval pending background checks and fire chief approval.
• learned the new fire house is scheduled for delivery on Sept. 11.
• discussed where to place COVID-19 relief money received from the county.
• reminded residents that the firehouse will be selling selling donuts on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the village office.
• heard of pavement issues at Moats Park. It is believed to be caused by a broken water line coming from the concession stand.
• discussed a petition to close Cherry Street. The individual that wants it closed has told officials they are willing to pay for fees to do so.
• held an executive session to discuss the acquisition/sale of property. No action was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.