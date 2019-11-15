The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation of a fatal incident that likely occurred on Saturday.
Max Cleaves, 67, 21761 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, rural Defiance, was found dead on his property a distance from an all-terrain vehicle the next morning.
According to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, his department is waiting on a ruling of the cause of death from the coroner’s office.
The accident report noted that at 11:20 a.m. Sunday, deputies and the Defiance Fire Department were called to the address. An ATV operated by Cleaves had traveled up a large hill. The vehicle appeared to have traveled off course and rolled over on its passenger side.
The sheriff’s report stated that Cleaves had exited the vehicle and was found deceased in the yard approximately 168 feet from the crash scene.
The incident remains under investigation, according to Engel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.