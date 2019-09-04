Defiance County Fair week presented some unique challenges — including the death of two associate deputies — for the county’s sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Doug Engel said his office was responsible for two operations during the eight days that the fair was held (Aug. 17-24) — one at the fairgrounds in Hicksville and one for the rest of the county, headquartered at the sheriff’s office on Defiance’s Biede Avenue.
The difficulties and challenges began just five days before the fair opened when long-time associate deputy Anita Thompson passed away on Aug. 12 following a long illness.
Less than two weeks later, a part-time courthouse security deputy and long-time associate deputy — former Sherwood Police Chief Charles Fitzwater — died on Aug. 24 after becoming ill the day before.
Fitzwater had worked the fair for many years as an associate, including every day this year before his death, and had been scheduled to work the fair’s remaining two days, according to Engel.
“It’s a huge loss to the organization, both from the experience and the volunteer commitment end because ... Anita, when her health was good, she was out there assisting at different functions,” the sheriff said. “Chuck was the one who was always at the fair, always at the Fairview football games — every Fairview event he covered. So, it’s a huge loss to overcome, even in the future because now we have to have other associates that step into those roles and cover them.”
Associate deputies are volunteers who help the sheriff’s office with a variety of tasks, such as event security. Their numbers fluctuate, but Engel and his staff are always looking for volunteers.
They provided 947 hours during the eight-day fair, according to Engel. Additionally, full-time employees worked the fair along with their regular duties, with some of them volunteering their time, he said.
Those working the fairgrounds handled about 40 complaints there alone, according to the sheriff’s office. Calls for service unrelated to the fair totaled approximately 535 during the eight-day event.
Handling tasks during that busy period was complicated by the deaths of relatives of a deputy sergeant and a 911 communications supervisor. Those officers were briefly on family leave.
“I think that my employees did an exemplary job for the stress levels that they were put under for eight solid days,” praised Engel. “They overcame a lot of obstacles internally by having to cover shifts of people who were off for family leave ... . Our guys not only were taxed at the fairgrounds, but taxed here (in the sheriff’s office).”
Engel noted that Ohio’s 88 county sheriff offices have a unique task of handling fairs.
“Most police agencies outside of sheriff’s offices deal with a one or two-day event, not an eight-day event,” he said. “... and that’s a tough situation too, but ours is eight solid days. And as you look across the state of Ohio, there are 88 county fairs, and that is tough on agencies.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.