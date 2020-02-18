Sheriff candidates

Sherwood Branch Library hosted an opportunity Saturday for area residents to meet candidates in Defiance County election races this year. Pictured are the two candidates in the county sheriff’s race — Gary Plotts (left) and incumbent Doug Engel. Plotts is challenging Engel for the Republican nomination in the March 17 primary, with the winner advancing to the November election. Candidates running for two Defiance County commissioner seats this year also were on hand, including three who are seeking the Republican nomination next month in a four-way race for one of the positions. The March 17 primary will only decide contested political party nominations for the November ballot.
