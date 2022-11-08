Defiance firefighters responded to a structure fire on Baltimore Road on Friday afternoon that jeopardized adjacent apartment units.
According to a report obtained from the city fire department, firefighters were called to 1500 Baltimore Road at about 3:17 p.m. First reports stated that a garage was on fire.
Defiance Police Officer Mitch McClure arrived on scene prior to the fire department and helped get some of the residents in the apartment units to safety.
Firefighters observed upon their arrival a fire in an unattached shed near the apartment building at the address. The fire was just beginning to spread to the apartment building.
Working quickly, firefighters fought to extinguish the shed, but the building and its contents were a total loss. Once fire there was extinguished, firefighters were able to enter the apartment building to check for fires.
One apartment had heat and smoke damage in the bathroom while a second apartment had heat and smoke damage in the bedroom, according to the report. The exterior siding closest to the fire also had some damage.
The owner of the building, John Hurst, 13755 Wilhelm Road, was on scene and reported that he had just finished mowing the grass before putting the lawnmower back into the shed.
“I was mowing the yard and put the mower back in the garage,” he stated, according to the report. “I heard it backfire which it does sometimes. I shut the overhead door and went back to lock up the main building. Five minutes later, leaving and saw smoke and called 911.”
Mutual aid was provided by South Richland and Noble Township fire departments as well as the Defiance Police Department.
As of Monday, the fire was undetermined in origin. No injuries were reported.
