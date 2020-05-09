Todd Helberg/C-N Photo
A shed measuring 30 feet by 20 feet was destroyed at a residence just south of Defiance around 8 p.m. Saturday. Highland Township, Defiance and Noble Township firefighters responded to the fire at 13519 Oris Ave., just east of Dohoney Road, along with the Defiance County Sheriff's Office. A car and boat also were damaged while the fire ignited trees and an adjacent woods. No injuries were reported. Highland Township Fire Chief Brent Davis noted that "once crews were on scene they took a defensive attack on the fire knocking down heavy flames in the structure, trees and into nearby woods." Some 9,000 gallons of water was used, he added.
