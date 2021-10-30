The 32nd annual fundraising campaign for the Defiance City Schools Foundation (DCSF) has kicked off to solicit donations from the community and alumni.
This non-profit foundation has been fortunate to be able to provide teacher mini-grants to supplement academic programs, and provide college scholarships for recent Defiance High School graduates.
The foundation conducts only one appeal per year, and uses community donations and earnings from the investments to provide financial support for these mini-grants and scholarships.
This year’s honorary campaign co-chairs are John Shaw and his wife, Amy Brunswick-Shaw. John is a general surgeon at Mercy Defiance Clinic/Mercy Defiance Hospital, while Amy is an optometrist and owner of Brunswick Eye and Contact Lens Center. The Shaws have three children, Bradyn, a junior at Defiance High School (DHS); Cody, a freshman at DHS; and Sophia, a fourth grader at Defiance Elementary School.
The Shaws will work to carry on the legacy of the founding members of the board of trustees of the DCSF, that include Tom Hubbard, Joe Demyan, Bill Koester, Jack Palmer, Chad Peter, Greg Steyer, James Stone, Gary Dowler and John Weaner.
“I am happy to say that I am a graduate of Defiance High School, and that we currently have three children going through the Defiance school system,” said John. “I realize what a blessing it is for the community of Defiance to have such a wonderful school system. It is an honor to give back to the students of Defiance.”
Amy, who recently joined the board of the DCSF, said: “Coming from a family of seven, with five of my family members being teachers, I realize the impact these mini-grants can provide for the teachers. I am certain there are out-of-pocket expenses for the teachers, and it is nice to be able to compensate these teachers for their efforts to ensure the best education possible for their students.”
Last year, the foundation awarded $17,413 in mini-grants to teachers and $13,880 in scholarships to students at Defiance City Schools.
Recipient of a $1,650 Claude W. Henkle Scholarship was Madison Daniels. Chloe Wetstein received a $1,650 Claude W. Henkle Scholarship, the $630.37 Marie Kauser Scholarship, the $500 Ray Marshall Scholarship and a $750 Jordan Shirey Scholarship.
Andrew Frederick was awarded a $570 Jordan Shirey Scholarship, and the $3,000 Garrit Nixon Scholarship went to Max Hoffman.
“The scholarships provided for the youth by the foundation are essential for some students to continue their education,” said Amy. “I am honored and proud to be a part of this prestigious foundation.”
DCSF president Steve Sondergaard, who is also a board member, is excited to be a part of this year’s campaign. In addition, he is looking forward to working with the Shaws on the annual appeal.
“It’s an honor to serve on the school foundation board, I was originally on the board when my children were in the school system, and to be asked to come back is certainly an honor,” said Sondergaard. “Most important, when you look at the foundation, is raising funds that provide for those scholarships for students going into education and other areas.
“Assisting the teachers with the mini-grants is equally important,” continued Sondergaard. “It’s important we don’t have teachers using out-of-pocket money for supplies. That’s actually the best night of the year, when we award the mini-grants. The teachers are always so thoughtful, they’re good stewards with the money and we know they’re going to use it over the course of two-to-three years.”
Added Sondergaard: “I would like to thank the Shaws for agreeing to be co-chairs of this year’s campaign, I know they will do a tremendous job.”
Last year, the DCSF campaign raised more than $26,000, so the Shaws have set a goal to help raise $30,000 this year.
“There are so many struggles that students and teachers face moving forward in the right direction, and the scholarships and mini-grants that this foundation awards are truly amazing,” said John. “Amy and I are very excited to be a part of the campaign, and we look forward to helping Defiance City Schools, and the community, in any way possible.”
In 2012, the school foundation’s assets were transferred into a special fund managed by the Defiance Area Foundation. The fund’s asset value is $1,034,858.71 as of Aug. 31 of this year. This is the first year the fund has had assets of more than $1,000,000.
“We are honored to have been working with the Defiance City School Foundation since 2012,” said Defiance Area Foundation executive director Chris Yoder. “We are thankful for the partnership that has been created with the Defiance City Schools, and to be a part of this initiative that supports teacher mini-grants and scholarships for Defiance students.
“Gifts to the fund can be made in a variety of methods depending on the wishes of the donor,” added Yoder. “They can make outright gifts of cash, donate stocks or bonds, and legacy gifts can also be gifted to the fund from the donor’s will, life insurance or retirement plan.”
The city school’s foundation existing board of volunteer trustees continues to set policy and provide overall direction and supervision of foundation grant and scholarship awards. All board meetings, as well as foundation records, are open to the public.
Other current officers of Defiance City Schools Foundation include vice president Celena Frederick and treasurer Robin Nofziger.
Financial donations, made payable to Defiance Area Foundation (mark Defiance City Schools Foundation on the check memo), can be mailed to 613 W. Third St., Defiance 43512.
To donate online, visit defianceareafoundation.org and click on the donate link.
For more information, contact the Defiance Area Foundation at 419-782-3130.
