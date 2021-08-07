When Vince and Yolanda Cantu were asked to serve as the foster parents of Jacob-Eaton Acres near here in 2017, it was an answer to their prayers.
The couple, who lead Hebron Ministries and help oversee a homeless shelter in Defiance, have served as foster parents for the past 14 years. When they became foster parents, they remodeled their home in Defiance to add more bedrooms and a bathroom, so they could foster more children.
The couple explained they prayed to God about finding ways to help more children in foster care, before they got a call from Amy Simonis, Social Services Administrator of Defiance/Paulding Consolidated Jobs and Family Services in 2017, to move into Jacob-Eaton Acres.
“We were living in a three-bedroom, one-bath house in Defiance, and we realized we wanted to help more kids,” said Vince. “We divided the living room in half, the master bedroom in half, we added a half bath and we added a family room/laundry room in the back of the house, so we could do more.”
Said Yolanda: “We were praying and praying for a big house. One day one of kids came to me and said we were going to get a big house, and I said, ‘How?’ She said, ‘I don’t know, but God is fixing some things to get us a big house.’ A few weeks after that is when Amy called us about moving to this house.”
Prior to becoming Jacob-Eaton Acres in 1975, the Eaton Children’s Home opened in 1924 near Cecil, when Levi W. Eaton bequeathed property to Paulding County. That home served many children in Paulding County until 1974, when it became too expensive to update the facility.
A study showed a new facility could be built in a more cost-effective manner, and that building it closer to Paulding would help alleviate transportation and accessibility issues.
In 1974, a donation of 240 acres was made by Otto and Clara Jacob of rural Paulding, for the express use of a building for children on the site. Ground-breaking took place on Aug. 16, 1974, on the site north of Paulding on U.S. 127. Foster parents Tedd and Ruby Humbarger, their family and four foster children moved into the home on Sept. 27, 1975.
The Jacob Farm and Eaton Property are overseen by the Paulding County Commissioners, who fund the maintenance of Jacob-Eaton Acres through revenue raised by farming the two properties.
The house serves youth of all ages up until the age of 18, under the supervision of Vince and Yolanda, who moved into the house on April 1, 2017.
“Every kid that comes here has their own story, and all you want for them is to be a kid,” said Vince. “Some kids are here for a short while, and some are here for 18 years. However long they are here, we tell every child so they understand, even friends of the kids who visit here, you are going to be treated just like you are one of our children. Everyone is treated fairly, so that no child feels less than someone else.”
Vince shared when he and Yolanda went to their first training to become foster parents, the instructor made sure they knew it wasn’t going to be easy.
“We went to pre-training, and our instructor was very blunt about what it meant to be a foster parent, about how overwhelming it can be at times and what to expect,” said Vince. “When you listen to that, you learn pretty quickly what’s really important, and what really isn’t important. That helped us so much right away. We continue to do our trainings, and every time we learn more and more.”
Said Yolanda: “Every day we pray that God will help this day, and every day God helps us.”
Vince and Yolanda have five biological children and another child they’ve adopted. Three of their daughters, Natalie, Sara and Angela, help with whatever needs done at the house, and beyond, making the house run more smoothly. As with any big family, there is a lot of running that take place, daily.
“What helps us do all of the logistics, is that our older daughters help us when we need help at the house, or when we have to get multiple kids to multiple appointments,” said Vince. “They all have a heart to do this and it’s a big, big help.”
The couple also credits the agencies involved with Jacob-Eaton Acres, in helping them be successful in what they do every day.
“The whole experience with everyone (Defiance/Paulding Consolidated Jobs and Family Services, Paulding County Commissioners) has been phenomenal,” said Vince. “It’s been a great relationship, they’re very supportive of what we do, and any time we’ve needed anything they’ve been great. It feels like they bend over backward for us and really help us succeed in what we’re doing.”
At the end of the day, Vince and Yolanda shared they know they were called by God to do this work.
“We’re blessed to be here, and we focus on this as a ministry,” said Vince. “We want every child who comes here to be safe, feel loved, accepted and part of our family. We don’t always know the impact of what we do, kids come and go, but however long they’re here, we want to make a difference.”
Said Yolanda: “It can be hard, but we understand the purpose of foster care is to provide temporary safety for a child until things get better at home. Reunification is always the plan, and even though we know that, it’s still hard. We love all these children, and we are blessed to get to the love them.”
