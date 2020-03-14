Paulding County

Learn to sew:

The Oakwood Community Library is hosting a basic sewing skills program in March. The program will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 19 and again from 10 a.m.-noon March 22. The beginning sewing class is for anyone age 10 and older. The library will provide machines, but individuals are welcome to bring their own, if they have one.

The class will teach participants about the machine, a few basic hand stitches and about the tools someone needs when they sew.

Load comments