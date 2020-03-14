Paulding County
Learn to sew:
The Oakwood Community Library is hosting a basic sewing skills program in March. The program will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 19 and again from 10 a.m.-noon March 22. The beginning sewing class is for anyone age 10 and older. The library will provide machines, but individuals are welcome to bring their own, if they have one.
The class will teach participants about the machine, a few basic hand stitches and about the tools someone needs when they sew.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.