Sewer work
Lisa Nicely/C-N Photo

Crews from VTF Excavation LLC in Celina work to install a sanitary sewer line on West Wayne Street (Ohio 111) in Paulding on Monday. Work is being done between Grant and Dix streets in the village. Traffic on the road is being detoured onto Ohio 49, U.S. 24 and U.S. 127 and back to Ohio 111.

