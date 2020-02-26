Sewer work

Crews from VTF Excavation LLC in Celina work to install a sanitary sewer line on West Wayne Street (Ohio 111) in Paulding on Monday. Work is being done between Grant and Dix streets in the village. Traffic on the road is being detoured onto Ohio 49, U.S. 24 and U.S. 127 and back to Ohio 111.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.