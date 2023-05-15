Several thousand people attended the Defiance Development and Visitor Bureau's (DDVB) annual Lilac Festival downtown Saturday.
The festival celebrates the lilac as the city flower in conjunction with its peak blooming season.
The weather at the start of the day was gloomy and a bit rainy, but that didn't stop locals from attending the festival early on. By 4 p.m. when the festival ended, the sun was out with overall attendance estimated at 3,000 to 4,000, according to Kirstie Mack, DDVB executive director.
The event was put on by the DDVB and was sponsored by State Bank and Trust Company. The State Bank GIVES truck was also in attendance and gave 750 attendees free lilac seedlings.
Mack said the event went "extremely well ... it's a beloved event by the community." She also noted that the surrounding communities showed a lot of support as well.
The festival included activities available for kids such as free pony rides, the Lil' Rascal Express and carnival booths with toys and goodies set up. Performers such as the Defiance Elementary School Sign Choir, Beverly Meyer, Brad Burkhart and the Defiance Elementary Fifth Grade Choir entertained the crowd of people in attendance.
Local food vendors were on hand as well while Linda's Glass Gallery in downtown Defiance had a station set up outside its store for attendees to make history and choose a piece of stained glass and place it on a mural that will be displayed in the alley next to the store. The mural design will be an ode to the city's bicentennial.
In correlation with the Defiance bicenntenial, the city featured promotional posters displayed around the festival showing where 200 lilac shrubs were planted around town.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.