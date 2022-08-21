Projects on several state routes in Defiance are restricting traffic temporarily.
Concrete replacement work continues on U.S. 24 — a project underway for weeks — between Defiance and just past U.S. 127 in Paulding County. The right westbound lane is closed and marked off with orange construction barrels there.
This week a seven-day closure of the eastbound on and off ramps of U.S. 24 and Ohio 66 in Defiance was scheduled from Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
And beginning next Monday, a seven-day closure of the westbound on and off ramps of U.S. 24 at Ohio 66 in Defiance is planned, ODOT noted.
These two closures are listed as part of the general U.S. 24 pavement repair project that has been underway by Smith Paving and Excavating, Norwalk.
While those ramps are slated for closure, another one is supposed to open this week. ODOT announced recently that the U.S. 24 westbound ramp to Baltimore Road in Defiance will reopen Wednesday.
The ramp has been closed for a slope erosion repair project since April 27 and was supposed to have reopened after 90 days (July 26), but this was delayed several weeks.
Other road work on state routes in Defiance County also will be experienced by motorists this week.
According to ODOT's District 1 office in Lima, Ohio 15, between Ney and the Defiance-Williams County line, will be down to one lane to make drainage repairs.
The same scenario goes for Ohio 66, between Defiance and the Defiance-Williams County line, where drainage work will be made.
