Three persons were placed on community control in Defiance County Common Pleas Court in separate felony assault cases.
The most serious involved Christopher M. Forrey, 33, Defiance, who was placed on community control for four years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
He also was ordered to make $42,752.69 restitution to the victim (his father) and complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. A prison term totaling 5-7 1/2 years was reserved in case he violates terms of community control.
The charge alleged that on June 7 Forrey assaulted his father, Christopher A. Forrey, by pushing him down and causing a significant hip injury. The victim was taken to Defiance Regional Medical Center before transferred to a Toledo hospital, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
He said the incident stemmed from a dispute between Forrey and his father with whom he was staying temporarily on Pierce Street.
"This was a serious assault to a family member and created a very substantial risk of more serious issues for the victim," he said. "My understanding is he (the victim) is continuing to deal with his injuries, but is recovering."
In an related case, Jakob Schoenauer, 23, 200 1/2 Clinton St., was placed on community control for three years on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A 47-month prison term was reserved in case he violates terms of community control.
The charge alleged that on Sept. 17, 2020 Schoenauer attempted to assault another man (Maurice Washington, 19, 700 Pierce St.) during an incident involving several other persons in a parking area on Defiance's First Street. The victim was not seriously injured.
Washington, Schoenauer and several others also were charged with aggravated riot during a fight involving a number of individuals in the same location.
Washington was placed on community control for two years on a charge of attempted aggravated riot, a fifth-degree felony.
In a third case, Tony Muldrow, 46, 1373 Moll Ave., was placed on community control for three years on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. A 17-month prison term was reserved in case he violates terms of community control.
An underlying indictment for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
According to Murray, Muldrow punched Elias Madrigal in the face during a dispute on April 13 over an auto repair. He was treated and released at a local hospital.
