Three persons were transported with non life-threatening injuries following this three-vehicle crash at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ohio 34 and Henry County Road 24 west of Ridgeville Corners. The driver of the car on the left, Isaac Ruiz, 25, Wauseon, struck the rear of the red Jeep driven by Claudia St. John, 32, Wauseon, that was stopped to turn, forcing it into another stopped car driven by Pamela Rash, 57, Archbold. Rash and her passenger, Betty Rash, 82, Delta, and St. John were taken by Archbold and Ridgeville Township EMS units to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, while Ruiz was treated at the scene for possible injuries. He was cited for assured clear distance by the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

