Two persons sustained minor injuries in a golf cart crash Friday afternoon in Defiance County while a third person was injured in a separate lawn mower mishap.
Each accident occurred around 3 p.m.
According to local safety service personnel, two persons were injured when a golf cart went off the right side of Roehrig Road, between Ashpacher Road and Haller Street just west of Brunersburg, and flipped over in a ditch.
Four persons — all minors — were riding in the golf cart, noted Defiance Assistant Fire Chief Tim Bowling.
One person was transported to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital by the Defiance Fire Department while a family member also transported an injured male to the same hospital.
Noble Township Fire Department assisted at the scene along with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office while the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post handled the crash report.
The county’s 911 center received the call at 3:03 p.m.
Two minutes later on Friday (at 3:05 p.m.), South Richland Fire Department was called to an incident at 28549 Ohio 281, just east of Defiance near Camp Libbey, involving a lawn mower.
According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the lawn mower overturned, injuring the driver on private property. He was transported to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital by a South Richland EMS unit.
He was not believed to be seriously injured.
Sheriff’s deputies handled the lawn mower crash.
