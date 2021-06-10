The vehicle pictured here struck the back of an anhydrous ammonia tank on Ohio 18, between Henry County roads 17 and 18, around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday. The car went off the north side of Ohio 18 and into a ditch. Four persons were transported by Holgate EMS and Henry County South Joint Ambulance District units to Mercy Hospital Defiance, although the severity of their injuries was not available Wednesday. The Holgate/Pleasant Township and Florida/Flatrock Township fire departments responded to the scene while the Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigated the mishap and is handling the crash report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.