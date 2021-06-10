henry county crash photo
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

The vehicle pictured here struck the back of an anhydrous ammonia tank on Ohio 18, between Henry County roads 17 and 18, around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday. The car went off the north side of Ohio 18 and into a ditch. Four persons were transported by Holgate EMS and Henry County South Joint Ambulance District units to Mercy Hospital Defiance, although the severity of their injuries was not available Wednesday. The Holgate/Pleasant Township and Florida/Flatrock Township fire departments responded to the scene while the Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigated the mishap and is handling the crash report.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments