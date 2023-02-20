DESHLER — Several Henry County fire departments responded to a barn fire in Richfield Township near here Monday evening.
At approximately 6:40 p.m. Monday, Henry County’s 911 dispatch center called firefighters from McClure and Deshler fire departments for a barn fire at 5873 County Road H, just east of County Road 6 and about four miles northwest of Deshler.
Radio scanner traffic indicated that several fire trucks with multiple firefighters from both departments responded. When firefighters arrived, the barn was reported as fully involved. Hamler EMS also responded to the scene.
Firefighters used fire hydrants in the area for water sources.
By 7:10 p.m. firefighters on the scene requested mutual aid from Malinta-Monroe Township Fire Department, requesting a water tanker.
Firefighters then requested for the 911 dispatch center to contact Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative from Malinta at about 7:20 p.m. to help bring down the electrical lines safely. At 7:25 p.m., the second water tanker had arrived.
At 9:15 p.m., firefighter crews reported to dispatch that clean-up operations had begun and preparations were being made to return to station.
According to the Henry County Auditor’s Office website, the property is owned by Donald Kleman.
