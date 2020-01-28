LEIPSIC — Firefighters from three area fire departments were called to a house fire Tuesday evening.
At approximately 6:55 p.m., Leipsic Fire Department was called to a fully-engulfed, two-story home at 403 North St. Providing mutual aid were Ottawa and Miller City fire departments.
While fire personnel were battling the blaze, crews were unsure whether the house was occupied.
Two firefighters were sent through a window to search the home for any occupants. After approximately 15 minutes, the firefighters were asked to exit the structure. No occupants were found.
Also responding to the scene were Putnam County and Leipsic EMS and Leipsic Police Department.
By 8 p.m., a backhoe was called to the scene.
According to the Putnam County auditor’s website, the property is owned by Eileen Nupp.
Additional information was unavailable at press time as the Leipsic Fire Department was still on the scene.
