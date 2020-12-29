Several different businesses are on the verge of opening on two main Defiance thoroughfares.
Perhaps the most anticipated is the opening of a new Chipotle restaurant at 1796 N. Clinton St., in front of Northtowne Mall.
Construction on this site began in the fall with removal of a building most recently occupied by a used car dealership. The Mexican restaurant chain — in which customers select ingredients for their choices as they move down a line — figures to open within the next six weeks or so, according to the property’s owner, Bill Zeller, who is leasing space to the Chipotle franchise.
The building’s parking lot and curbing were installed within short order earlier this year while the outer walls went up in recent weeks. Interior work continues, and although there is no set opening date, mid-February is the likely timeframe, Zeller informed The Crescent-News on Monday.
“The target timeline was mid- to late January, but now has been moved back to mid- to late February,” stated Zeller, who added that the date “could be sooner if items arrive sooner. The parking lot will also receive a topcoat and new striping sometime after the opening date when the (asphalt) mills open back up.”
Right across from Zeller’s development — at 1601 N. Clinton St., just north of the new Taco Bell restaurant — separate work is progressing on two additional business enterprises.
One is a new Kay Jewelers; the other is a Tropical Smoothie Cafe with drive-through service, and may be open by late spring, according to a source involved in the project.
Both will be located in a building that had been partially occupied by “Mattress Firm,” which left approximately two years ago. The Tropical Smoothie Cafe will be located on the north side of the building, while Kay Jewelers will be next door.
They will join three existing businesses in operation in the same building — Aspen Dental, Cost Cutters, Game Stop and AT&T.
Already constructed at 1829 E. Second St. in Defiance is a new O’Reilly Auto Parts store. This building has been virtually complete for weeks, but the store was still awaiting to open as of Monday.
The site was formerly occupied by Dolce Vita restaurant, but this was demolished earlier this year to make room for the new O’Reilly building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.