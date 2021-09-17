Several local developments concerning new business ventures were noted in the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation's (CIC) meeting Thursday afternoon.
CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer reported that Consolidated Grain and Barge (CGB), located on Krouse Road just north of U.S. 24 near Defiance's west corporation limits, has been sold to Apex Grain.
An ongoing enterprise zone agreement (property tax abatement) — signed several years ago between CGB and county commissioners — will be continued, according to Willitzer. However, commissioners will have to approve the agreement transfer, she noted, while no change in terms is planned.
CGB is a large grain handler with rail service.
Speaking of tax abatements, Willitzer explained that she is finalizing terms with Keller Development Group which is planning to construct a new warehousing facility on East Commerce Drive, north of the Carpenter Road Johns Manville plant.
She said late revisions have been made to a pending enterprise zone agreement with Keller. Willitzer hoped Thursday to present these to county commissioners yet this week.
A third business development is the planned construction of a new fertilizer business (EnviroKure) next to Hillandale Farms' large egg-laying operation near Hicksville.
Willitzer said she would learn soon when a groundbreaking ceremony for EnviroKure's $22 million project will be held.
The company plans to turn manure from the Hillandale Farms operation into fertilizer products.
Although Willitzer highlighted these projects, others are being considered. Many of these cannot be discussed in public session by the CIC bard due to confidentiality provisions.
"We're pretty busy," she told the board. "We've been working on about 15 active projects."
Also Thursday, the CIC's new marketing and workforce manager, Kortney Williams, provided her report.
She noted that a "manufacturing day" for students is being planned at Northwest State Community College in October or November while "lunch and learn" events with business leaders also are being held. And she highlighted efforts to meet with certain other leaders to promote business.
Williams also explained that a CIC "investor night" is scheduled for Dec. 8 at the Second Story on Clinton Street in Defiance.
Willitzer complimented Williams on her work.
In other business Thursday, the CIC board:
• discussed the CIC office's employee handbook with Sonya Herber, new office manager. She noted that a rough draft has been composed. Two CIC board members (Sarah Tackett and Ryan Mack) were appointed to help review the document before it's brought back to the board for approval.
• approved the August financial report, showing a decrease in assets of more than $14,000.
• passed a motion closing a dormant account with Midwest Community Federal Credit Union.
• passed a motion allowing Willitzer to make changes in methods for handling office payroll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.