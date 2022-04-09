Several large undertakings highlight this year’s list of Defiance County road and bridge projects.
County Engineer Warren Schlatter provided a recap of all projects, including resurfacing (see related story) during a recent meeting with The Crescent-News.
The two biggest projects are a pair of bridge rebuilds in and around Defiance. Other significant work includes road raising south of Defiance using shredded tires, relocating two roads west of Defiance, widening Hicksville-Edgerton Road, rebuilding Kramer Road in Milford Township and cement stabilization on Buckskin Road near the Indiana border.
The Hopkins Street bridge in Defiance — crossing the Auglaize River east of Jefferson Avenue — will close on April 18 for a rebuild down to the structure’s piers.
The project contractor is Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold, at a cost of $2,353,723.
According to Schlatter, the Harding Road bridge that crosses the Auglaize River south of Defiance is slated for a deck replacement, which will begin on May 23. Completion is expected in early August or mid-August.
The project contractor is Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, at a cost of $874,234.90.
Both projects will require complete closures of the river crossings while the work is ongoing.
Also south of Defiance is scheduled the raising of 1,500 feet of Power Dam Road, south of Bowman Road, near the Auglaize River to address a low-lying area. Shredded tires will be used on this project as well as beams from the Hopkins Street bridge project.
Parts of Power Dam Road also will be widened, between the Defiance-Paulding County line and Campbell Road.
The approximate cost for all the work on Power Dam is $950,000 with grants from the Ohio Public Works Commission and Ohio EPA accounting for half and the county contributing the remainder, according to Schlatter.
West of Defiance Schlatter’s office is planning modifications for Ashwood and Tittle roads where they intersect with County Road 424 (formerly U.S. 24). This will eliminate a CSX Railroad crossing on each, utilizing a combination of railroad money and PUCO funds.
The roads will run along the railroad track with their connection to County Road 424 being moved back. Tittle Road’s connection will move to the east, while Ashwood will be moved west.
Both will receive a chip/seal surface in which a layer of stone is placed over liquid asphalt.
Once the projects are completed, they will be very close to each other, according to Schlatter.
A large widening project also is slated for Hicksville-Edgerton Road, north of Hicksville — between Elm Street in Hicksville to Ohio 249, about six miles to the north. The road will be widened from 20 feet to 22 or 24 feet in various spots and then resurfaced.
The approximate cost is $900,000 with funding divided evenly between grants and local money.
The reason for the project is that the road receives “fairly high traffic,” according to Schlatter.
Cost figures cover all aspects of the work, including paving.
Also planned is the rebuilding of Kramer Road, between Casebeer-Miller Road and Ohio 49, in conjunction with the expansion plans of Weber Sand and Gravel, Inc., Edgerton. The company has a gavel pit on Kramer Road near the St. Joseph River.
The estimated cost is $500,000-$600,000 with funding from four different sources, including the gravel company.
Meanwhile, three miles of Buckskin Road — between the Ohio-Indiana line and Ohio 49 north of Hicksville — will be reworked and repaved with a process called cement stabilization. The road base will be churned up and stabilized with a cement mix before the surface is paved.
The same technique is expected to be used on Kramer Road (mentioned above).
