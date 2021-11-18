COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine earlier this month announced $23 million has been awarded to support local and statewide initiatives to improve traffic safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities.
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office has been approved for $33,758 for fiscal year running Oct. 1, 2021 thru Sept. 30, 2022.
To save lives and improve the quality of life for county residents, the Sheriff’s Office will use the grant funds to participate in several blitz campaigns, including the “Click It or Ticket It” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national campaigns.
In total, 170 grants were awarded to 132 local agencies in 66 counties for statewide programming. Grants are administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) which is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
Other area agencies receiving grants included: Defiance County Sheriff's Office, $36,374; Defiance County General Health District, $25,000; Fulton County Sheriff's Office, 36,564; Fulton County Health Department, $35,000; Henry County Sheriff's Office, $40,291; Henry County Health Department, $25,000; Putnam County Sheriff's Office, $32,690; Williams County Sheriff's Office, $40,863; and Williams County Combined Health Department, $25,000.
Grant funds are directed to OTSO from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support local and statewide focus on traffic safety priority areas, including impaired driving, seat belt usage, distracted driving, youthful driving and motorcycle safety.
