A pair of crashes just outside Defiance Friday afternoon — including one on U.S. 24 requiring two air ambulances — injured seven people.
The second crash — at U.S. 24 and Jewell Road around 5:30 p.m. — was the most serious, involving two vehicles and the two air units, one which landed at Adams Ridge and Jewell roads, the other on U.S. 24’s eastbound lanes.
The other crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. at Domersville and Behrens roads, just north of Tinora school.
The same rescue personnel — Defiance, South Richland and Jewell — were summoned to both scenes along with the Ohio Highway Patrol and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
In the U.S. 24/Jewell Road crash, two vehicles were involved.
Rescue personnel worked for some time to free one occupant from a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV that had overturned onto its side in a grassy area along Jewell Road, just south of the U.S. 24 stop sign. Extrication equipment was utilized to remove part of the roof to free that person.
Further to the east — and south of U.S. 24 — was located a Dodge Avenger that had left the roadway and struck a pine tree head-on in a grassy area.
That car, driven by Julia Vore, 16, Defiance, had been southbound on Jewell Road when it attempted to cross all four lanes of U.S. 24 and drove into the path of the eastbound SUV driven by Thomas Kaczynski, 64, Napoleon, causing a collision, according to Ohio Highway Patrol post commander, Lt. Bob Ashenfelter.
Kaczynski’s passenger — Tammy Wright, 55, Napoleon — was taken by air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, he noted, along with the passenger in Vore’s vehicle, Mackenzie Biliti, 16, Defiance.
Debris scattered around the U.S.24/Jewell Road intersection indicated a collision there, and the “Jewell Road” sign appeared to have been struck and heavily damaged as well.
The crash, which was still under investigation later Friday night, closed U.S. 24’s eastbound lines for some time, causing a long traffic backup. Westbound lanes continued flowing as rescue personnel processed the scene. (Defiance city police assisted with the road closure.)
Earlier Friday, virtually the same responding agencies handled a crash at Domersville and Behrens roads where a Saturn car driven by Emily Meyer, 16, Defiance, turned into the path of a southbound Chevrolet HHR on Domersville driven by Tabatha Morales, 41, Archbold, causing a head-on collision.
Morales was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital before being transferred to Toledo Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Ashenfelter indicated.
Meyer and her passenger, Collin Meyer, 14, Defiance, were taken to Defiance ProMedica Regional Hospital where they were treated and released, Ashenfelter reported.
Defiance, South Richland and Jewell EMS units each transported a victim in that crash, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
Extrication equipment also was needed there to free a trapped victim from one of the vehicles.
A stretch of Domersville Road was temporarily closed by the sheriff’s office while first responders and Highway Patrol troopers handled the scene.
Emily Meyer was cited for failure to yield.
Approximately one half hour after the U.S. 24/Jewell Road, Highway Patrol troopers, the sheriff’s office and Hicksvile Fire Department were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash at Ohio 18 and State Line Road, west of Hicksville.
There, the driver sustained a non life-threatening injury and was taken to Hicksville’s Community Memorial Hospital by Hicksville rescue personnel, according to Engel.
Further details were unavailable Friday.
