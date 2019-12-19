Wednesday’s election filing deadline in Defiance County produced a crowded fielded for two county commissioner seats next year and a contested Republican primary for sheriff.
And one county school district is going to take another crack at an income tax levy for operating expenses (see below).
The deadline passed at 4 p.m. Wednesday for partisan candidates and issues to qualify for the March 17 primary. The primary is being moved up from May due to the 2020 presidential election.
Two of the county’s three commissioner seats are on the ballot next year, and seven candidates — five Republicans and two Democrats — have emerged.
Republican incumbent Mick Pocratsky of Hicksville is seeking a second term, while Democrat John Hancock — a Defiance city councilman who will begin a new four-year term in January — also has filed.
Each is unopposed for their party’s nomination in March, and will square off in the November 2020 general election with a four-year term beginning in January 2021 at stake.
The race for the second commissioner seat up for election next year — now held by Republican Gary Plotts — is even more crowded.
Plotts has chosen to run for sheriff, and will oppose first-term incumbent Republican Doug Engel in the March primary. (No Democrats have filed for sheriff, so the Plotts-Engel winner could take the next four-year term that is up for election in November 2020 and will begin in January 2021.)
Republicans seeking to replace Plotts as commissioner are Patty Schafer, David Kern, former Commissioner Otto Nicely and Joseph Schindler.
They will battle in the March GOP primary with the winner facing Democrat Diane Mayer in November 2020. Mayer is unopposed within her party.
As in the other commissioner race, the winner next November will receive a four-year term beginning in January 2021.
The third commissioner seat is held by Republican Ryan Mack, but it is not up for election until November 2022.
Seven other Defiance County seats subject to Wednesday’s filing deadline will have only uncontested races in March, and probably November 2020 as well.
Republican incumbents seeking re-election for those include Treasurer Vickie Myers, Recorder Cecilia Parsons, Engineer Warren Schlatter, Prosecutor Morris Murray, Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith, Common Pleas Judge Joseph Schmenk and Juvenile/Probate Judge Jeff Strausbaugh.
Independents have until 4 p.m. March 16 to file, while write-ins also could file for the November 2020 ballot before 4 p.m. Aug. 24. These deadlines apply to any of the county’s races.
Meanwhile, Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance is unopposed for the GOP nomination in March. He is seeking a third, two-year term in the November 2020 election.
No Democrats met Wednesday’s deadline for the seat.
Candidates for the position had to file in Defiance County because it is the most populous among the counties the district represents in the Ohio House of Representatives. They include Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, as well as the northwest corner of Auglaize County.
Three issues were brought forward before Wednesday’s deadline passed.
Ayersville Local Schools will return to voters in March with an income tax proposal to help cover operating expenses. But it’s smaller than what voters soundly rejected in November.
Instead of the 1% levy defeated by more than 70% of voters just weeks ago, district officials will ask voters to approve a 0.75%, two-year levy in March. Administration already announced a series of planned cuts as well.
The district is planning town hall meetings in January and February to explain the levy’s need.
Elsewhere, Hicksville Community Memorial Hospital is asking the village’s voters to approve an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for expenses.
And voters in Hicksville Village precinct C will be asked to decide a Sunday beer, wine and liquor sales option for Pas Del Sol III LLC, dba Casa Grande Mexican Grill.
Central committee positions for Defiance County’s Democratic Party also were subject to Wednesday’s filing deadline. But only 12 of the 33 positions — each representing a county precinct — have a candidate, and only one of those (Defiance Ward 4-C) will be contested in March.
The Ward 4-C choices will be Christopher Engel and Michael Weaks.
The winners in March get four-year terms.
The list of Democratic Party Central Committee candidates include (with precincts): Steve Coleman, Defiance Ward 1-H; Penny Bakle, Defiance Ward 2-D; Marjorie Castanien, Defiance Ward 3-B; Jo Diehl, Defiance Ward 3-D; Michael Weaks, Defiance Ward 4-C; Christopher Engel, Defiance Ward 4-C; Denise Gray, Defiance Ward 4-D; Ruthann Schofield, Defiance Township B; Norma Appel, Farmer Township; Sharon Elliott, Noble Township B; Brandi Valle, Sherwood Village; and Connie Allgire, Tiffin Township.
Defiance County Republican Party Central Committee seats will be on the ballot in May 2022.
While some of the above filings have been certified, the remainder are scheduled to be certified during a county board of elections meeting at 4:30 p.m. today.
