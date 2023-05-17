A Settlers Encampment 1715-1812 will be held Friday through Sunday at the AuGlaize Village grounds at 12296 Krouse Road to kick off a busy 2023 season.
There are 46 camps scheduled, which is more than double the number from last year. Foyle Solether, president of the Defiance County Historical Society, cited word-of-mouth as one reason for the growth.
“This is a lot more than in the past. I would like to see the place continue to grow. These camps are the re-enactors,” Solether emphasized.
The re-enactors will demonstrate a variety of frontier skills such as toymaking, Native American beading, silversmithing, tinsmithing, weaving, cannon firing, musket firing, beekeeping and more. There is a train that runs around the village for a view of activities.
Also drawing a lot of interest is the first Fiberpalooza to be held June 3 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Early registration numbers are already at 24 participants. The AuGlaize Village Fiber Group will provide demonstrations such as card weaving, looms, tablet, and assorted peg loom weaving, knitters, crocheters, spinners, felters and various other fiber equipment.
Fibers to be displayed and available for sale include Alpaca fibers, wool, cotton and flax.
This weekend's event is just the beginning of activities planned at AuGlaize Village this year.
On June 10-11, the antique tractor show/pullers and flea market is scheduled.
The World War II re-enactment is back for a second year July 8-9, simulating battle with different styles of the time. On July 9, the Motorama also returns featuring “anything antique with wheels” show.
Two big events happen in October. The Johnny Appleseed Festival is Oct. 7-8 and the Hobo Dinner fundraiser with limited tickets is Oct. 14.
Admission is $5 per person with children under 12 free. Train rides are $2. There is free parking on the grounds. Memberships will also be available at the gate.
Volunteers from the historical society man AuGlaize Village, and Solether notes that volunteers are always needed. Volunteers are asked to join the historical society to be covered by the insurance, Solether explained.
Meetings of the organization are held the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.
Individuals and families are welcome as are students and club members who are required to do service projects.
Every Tuesday, volunteers gather to do upkeep and maintenance projects, mowing, restoration of artifacts, and anything else that comes up. Solether is the village broom maker, and one recent project was restoring the broom winder.
“We have a good volunteer base that does all the work. I just provide some leadership,” he said in praise of the group.
Events also need volunteers. General help is needed at the gate taking money and assisting guests. There is also a great need for interpreters in places such as the schoolhouse, post office and barber shop.
Interpreters are those who talk about respective occupations. Retirees of those occupations are especially encouraged to consider the opportunities.
This is the first year that the Red Barn concession stand will be managed in-house by a volunteer rather than operated by a contractor. Volunteers will be needed for concessions and to help with the now-famous kettle corn and homemade ice cream.
Beginning with just one building in 1966, there are now 22 new or restored buildings, four farm museums, a military museum, natural history museum and model railroad museum.
Officers of the Defiance County Historical Society besides Solether include Tom Bidlack, vice president; Cheryl Daniels, secretary; and Tim Frederick, treasurer; while Dave Kiefer, Dennis Dietrich and Pat Wise are trustees.
For more information, they can be reached at villageauglaize@gmail.com.
