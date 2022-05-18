Another "Settlers Encampment" will be on display this weekend at AuGlaize Village.
Located just west of Defiance on Krouse Road, the historical park will be the scene of many activities depicting life and events in the period from the French and Indian War (1756-1763) to about 1815 (the end of the War of 1812), according to Tim Frederick, treasurer of the Defiance County Historical Society which operates AuGlaize Village. (The park is owned by county commissioners.)
For the general public, event hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day with a $5 admission fee. But organizers also will welcome in home-schooled students from the area Friday morning and afternoon, Frederick indicated.
One feature this year is the presence of four period canons manned by re-enactors.
"We've actually got four groups shooting off," explained Frederick. "I think on Sunday we're going to have a canon contest with the four groups. They're going to be judged on their representation of their uniforms and their shooting command."
This will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, he said.
No battle re-enactments are planned, Frederick noted, but drill demonstrations will be made and event attendees can speak with the re-enactors.
Meanwhile, other period presentations will be available this weekend, according to Frederick. This will include barrel and toy makers as well as cooking demonstrations, and tin and coppersmiths. Firestarting demonstrations with flint and steel will be provided as well.
AuGlaize Village's buildings all will be open this weekend, and its real-size train will be in operation. The train traverses a track that basically surrounds the AuGlaize Village grounds, and was recently upgraded with new ties.
