Full events will be returning to Defiance County's AuGlaize Village historical park, starting next weekend with the annual depiction of area settler life.
The event, which demonstrates living conditions in the 1750-1812 period, was canceled last year due to the coronavirus situation.
This also came amidst an ongoing lease dispute between Defiance County commissioners, who own the property, and the Defiance County Historical Society (DCHS), which owns equipment there and conducts many of the events. However, a new management contract has been signed by commissioners and DCHS.
Before the 2020 cancellation, the settler's encampment had been held at AuGlaize Village each year since 2015, according to the DCHS' board president, Trish Sanford-Speiser.
She said it has been "very well attended, if we have good weather. It's the opportunity to see more things demonstrated in this county than they (attendees) will ever see at one place at one time. There's just so many demonstrations that are going on at the same time."
Event times are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.
Entrance fees are $5 for adults and $4 for kids 12 and older. AuGlaize Village members will be admitted free.
A concession stand will be open.
A number of activities are planned depicting all aspects of life from the period 1750-1812. These will demonstrate:
• making fire by utilizing flint and steel.
• skilled trades to create textiles, utensils, cookware, furniture, tools and more.
• period music. This will include compositions current to the times.
• cooking.
• firearm (muzzle loaders) and artillery use.
All 31 buildings on the AuGlaize Village property will be open next weekend, according to Sanford-Speiser. But most of the activity will occur outdoors.
When visitors enter buildings, they will be asked to maintain six-foot social distancing and wear masks.
The event is the first major DCHS activity at AuGlaize Village since 2019. The organization did hold an antique machinery show last October in lieu of its annual Johnny Appleseed Festival, but this was put together quickly, according to Sanford-Speiser.
She said the organization is planning to hold the annual Johnny Appleseed Festival again in October along with a historical event in June and the DCHS' Motorama in July as well as two new ones — both fundraisers — later in the year. One is a turkey shoot, the other is an overnight camp out in September.
Sanford-Speiser commented that "we're very excited to be back at the Village," but noted that the DCHS organization is saddened to have lost some "very key members" who passed away recently.
She added that "we're always" looking for volunteers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.