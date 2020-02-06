A settlement has been reached in the case of a New Bavaria woman who filed a lawsuit requesting survivor benefits following the death of her spouse, a former General Motors employee.
The case is the latest court settlement or verdict involving surviving spouses of former GM workers who were employed by the company’s Defiance plant.
The firm of Kelley & Ferraro LLP, Cleveland, which has been involved in many of the suits, filed the instant case in Defiance County Common Pleas Court in 2017 on behalf of Pamela Ordway, wife of former GM worker Michael Ordway, who died in 2014.
General Motors, Lexington, Ky., and the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation (OBWC), Columbus, were named as defendants. The suit requested that Ordway be entitled to death benefits through the bureau.
According to a journal entry in the case signed by Judge Joseph Schmenk, “the court accepts the parties’ stipulation that Mrs. Ordway is entitled to participate in the Ohio Workers’ Compensation Fund by reason of her husband’s death from asbestos-related lung cancer ... .”
Attorney fees and court costs also were assigned to the defendants.
The suit’s complaint had noted that Michael Ordway died of lung cancer on Dec. 26, 2014, after his “employment created a risk of contracting asbestos-associated diseases and conditions in a greater degree and in a different manner than the public generally. The conditions and characteristics of decedent’s employment resulted in a hazard of contracting asbestos-related diseases and which distinguished it from employment generally.”
Each of the previous similar suits filed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court have claimed that the underlying cause of death for the named former GM employees — generally lung cancer — was an “occupational disease.”
Several cases went to trial with Defiance County juries ruling for the plaintiffs, while others were settled.
