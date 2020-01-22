A settlement with a Findlay contractor concerning a northside Defiance shared-use path was approved by city council Tuesday evening.
Council also gave the nod to one other legislative item — concerning a property purchase — during a special meeting to consider only the above two matters.
The settlement ordinance approved Tuesday for Helms & Sons Excavating does not include background details on the matter, noting only that “the city is in dispute” with the contractor “over the contractual requirements” of the College Place reconstruction project (in 2018).” The city and contractor “propose to resolve their differences by parting ways,” the ordinance adds.
The city also agrees to make a final payment of $37,500 to the contractor for money withheld while the project’s contentious details were under consideration.
At issue was the condition of a shared-use path — for bicyclists, pedestrians and and those in wheelchairs — along the south side of College Place, a street between North Clinton and Webster streets next to Defiance College. The path was installed when the street was rebuilt in 2018.
City Law Director Sean O’Donnell noted in an interview Tuesday afternoon that the path did not meet “cross slope grade specifications” under the Americans With Disabilities (ADA) Act. As such, the city engineer did not sign off on the project’s completion in 2018.
The contractor attempted to mill the path’s surface and replace with asphalt in 2018, O’Donnell explained, but this did not hold up, and the path has been closed since then.
The city plans to hire a new contractor to finish the path to ADA specifications, O’Donnell indicated, however he could not say how much this would cost. City council’s approval will be needed as the amount will be more than $25,000.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Also Tuesday, council approved an ordinance authorizing the purchase of 0.38 acre of land along Quality Drive on the city’s southwest side. The cost is $10,000.
The property will be used for the city to construct a new salt storage building near its service barn. The storage facility presently is located on Baltimore Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.