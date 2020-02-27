ServiceMaster honored

A certificate of appreciation was presented by Bob Kroeger of Defiance, representing the national VFW Post Commander in Chief William "Doc" Schmitz, to ServiceMaster by McCann. The award was in recognition of ServiceMaster's support of the nation's veterans and donation of services to clean and sanitize the home of a local veteran in need. Here, Kroeger (left) presents the award to Brandon McCann of ServiceMaster.

 Jeff Long/C-N Photo

