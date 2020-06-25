NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners met Thursday to approve a proposed collection for joint ditches with Defiance County via Zoom and attended a ribbon cutting at the Old Red Barn in Okolona.

Also approved were: a service contact between Job and Family Services (JFS) and Inner Peace Homes Inc. not to exceed $222,000, July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021; a service contact between JFS and Adriel School not to exceed $275,000, July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021; a service contract between JFS and Ohio Teaching Family Association not to exceed $250,000, July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021; a service contract between JFS and Kids Count Too Inc. not to exceed $80,000, July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021; a service contract between JFS and Lutheran Homes Society Inc., not to exceed $500,000, July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021; and a service contract between JFS and The Marsh Foundation not to exceed $450,000, July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.

Commissioners also signed a letter of intent for potential purchase of Solar-Generated Energy and Related Electric Consulting Agreement.

