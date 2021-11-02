NEY — Saturday afternoon near here, one man was injured in a one vehicle accident on private property.
Sheriff’s deputies, Williams County EMS and the Edgerton Fire Department responded at approximately 4:10 p.m. to 06349 Ohio 249 in Milford Township for the motor vehicle accident.
Upon arriving at the scene, it was observed that Dave Appel, 54, Edgerton, had been driving his all terrain vehicle on private property when it rolled.
When it was determined that Appel’s injuries were serious, an air ambulance was called to transport him to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
While authorities worked to land the ambulance on Ohio 249, the roadway had to be closed for a short period of time. Once Appel was flown out, the road reopened.
