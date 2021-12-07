HOLIDAY CITY — A serious crash near here today in Williams County sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Randy Fee, 58, Montpelier, was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Health and Wellness Center in Bryan with serious injuries. He was later transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center-Fort Wayne for treatment.
The accident occurred at approximately 6:43 a.m. when Fee was driving southbound on U.S. 20A in a 2000 Ford Ranger and attempted to pass a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia semi driven by Dean Bowers, 51, Defiance. As Fee passed the semi, a northbound 2014 Volvo VNL semi driven by Zachary Williams, 22, Bryan.
In order to avoid a collision, Fee swerved back into the lane, struck Bowers' vehicle and ricocheted into Williams' semi. When the three vehicles came to rest, a southbound 2020 International MV607 semi, driven by Lavon Stomm, 66, Butler, Ind., struck Fee's vehicle that was crashed in the roadway.
The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected.
Assisting the State Patrol with the crash were Williams County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Williams County EMS and Montpelier Fire Department.
