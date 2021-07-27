METAMORA — A two vehicle accident near here on Tuesday morning resulted in one man critically injured and a second man hospitalized without serious injury.
Lieutenant Shaun Robinson of the Toledo Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol has reported that at approximately 8:51 a.m., James Dye, 67, Madision, N.Y., was eastbound in a Granville motorhome on U.S. 20 near milepost 25.
At the same time in the opposite direction was a westbound 2018 Freightliner box truck, driven by Forrest Ream, 45, Hazel Park, Mich.
Apparently traffic had stopped in the eastbound lane and Dye attempted to slow his vehicle. Unable to brake in time, Dye's vehicle swerved off the right side of the road and he overcorrected, crossing into the pathway of Ream's vehicle.
The two vehicles struck head on.
Dye's vehicle came to rest in the roadway and Ream's vehicle continued off the roadway until it stopped.
Air ambulance transported Dye to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. He remains there in critical condition.
Ream was transported by ground ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries to Toledo Hospital.
Both Dye and Ream were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash and impairment was not a factor, according to Lt. Robinson.
Assisting the Ohio State Police at the scene were Metamora Fire and EMS, Metamora Fire, Lyons Fire, Swanton EMS, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Department of Transportation and Xpress Towing.
The accident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.