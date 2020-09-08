OTTAWA — Two Putnam County motorists were injured Tuesday afternoon northwest of here in a two-vehicle crash.
Thomas Stoddard III, 34, Leipsic, and Ronald Fuller, 70, Continental, were taken by Putnam County EMS to Mercy Health/St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. Stoddard was being treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Fuller had "moderate" injuries, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office reported that at 5:47 p.m. on Ohio 15 near County Road 12, Stoddard's vehicle was southbound and went left of center, colliding with the northbound truck driven by Fuller.
The truck reportedly rolled twice and came to rest on its tires. Deputies reported that both motorists were wearing safety belts, but they had to be extricated from their vehicles by Ottawa Fire Department personnel.
Ottawa EMS was called to the scene, along with a LifeFlight air ambulance. However, LifeFlight advised Putnam County that a helicopter would not be able to fly due to thunderstorm activity.
Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
