PIKE TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle accident north of Delta and Wauseon in Fulton County’s Pike Township sent three people to area hospitals this weekend.
The Toledo Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating the accident that occurred at about 3:56 p.m. on Sunday.
A Buick Encore driven by Margaret McCrory, 78, Toledo, was headed westbound on County Road M along with passenger David Henley, 85, Toledo.
Traveling southbound on County Road 10-2, was a Kawasaki Vulcan driven by Jacob Meek, 28, Delta.
McCrory failed to yield at a stop sign and Meek’s motorcycle struck the side of the Encore, overturning the larger vehicle on its side.
McCrory and Henley were taken by EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Reportedly, neither was wearing a safety belt at the time of the accident.
Meek suffered serious injury and was transported by air ambulance to Mercy-St. Vincent’s Medical Centers in Toledo. The OHP reports that he was not wearing a helmet.
Impairment was not a factor in this accident.
Assisting the Toledo Post of the OHP on the scene were the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, AA Truck Service, Fisher Rescue, Metamora-Amboy Fire Department and EMS and LifeFlight.
The accident remains under investigation.
