NAPOLEON — A serious injury-crash sent multiple people to area hospitals on Sunday, resulting in the closure of eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 for about two hours.
Sheriff Michael Bodenbender reported that, at approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday, an eastbound vehicle on U.S. 24, driven by Christopher Angles, 29, Avondale, Ariz., spun out of control on the snow-covered roadway.
After Angles’ vehicle came to a rest, a chain reaction of four semis and three passenger vehicles also crashed.
Angles was sent to Henry County Hospital by Napoleon Rescue for serious injuries while two other individuals were transported with minor injuries: Brook Collins, 29, Toledo, was transported by Ridgeville Rescue to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, and Alyssa Brannon, 30, Defiance, was transported by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital.
Assisting at the scene were Napoleon Police Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Ridgeville Fire & Rescue.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of this accident is ongoing.
