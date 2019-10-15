Seraph Brass performed in the Moats Enterprises Sunday at the Stroede classical concert series at the Stroede Center for the Arts, Defiance. Members of Seraph Brass are Mary Elizabeth Bowden and Raquel Samayoa, trumpet; Rachel Velvikis, French horn; Hana Beloglavec, trombone; and Gretchen Renshaw James, tuba. This concert, a presentation of the Defiance Community Cultural Council, was sponsored by Moats Enterprises, the family of Keith and Mary Tustison, and the Richard Small family.
