Seraph Brass will perform in the Moats Enterprises Sunday at the Stroede classical concert series at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
Winners of the 2019 American Prize in Chamber Music, Seraph Brass is a dynamic ensemble drawing from a roster of America’s top female brass players. Seraph Brass has traveled throughout the United States, Mexico, China and Europe. The group has been the featured ensemble at the International Women’s Brass Conference and the International Trumpet Guild Conference. In addition, members of the ensemble have performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic. Many members of the ensemble performed with Adele on her 2016 North American tour.
Committed to introducing new music to the chamber music repertoire, Seraph Brass has commissioned and premiered new works including those promoting women composers. Asteria, the debut album of Seraph Brass, won a Silver Medal Global Music Award. Members of Seraph Brass are trumpeters Mary Elizabeth Bowden and Raquel Samayoa, trumpet; Rachel Velvikis, horn; Hana Beloglavec, trombone; and Gretchen Renshaw James, tuba. The Seraph Brass musicians currently hold positions in the Richmond Symphony, World and European Brass Association, Louisville, Orchestra, Artosphere Orchestra, University of North Texas, Hendrix College, Louisiana State University, University of Richmond, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, University of Wisconsin-Madison and Shenandoah Conservatory.
This concert, a presentation of the Defiance Community Cultural Council, is sponsored by Moats Enterprises, the family of Keith and Mary Tustison, and the Richard Small family. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door.
Further information is available at the Stroede Center for the Arts website, www.defiancearts.org or by calling 419-784-3401.
