Adams, Delaware, or Highland township residents in Defiance County are advised that if they have not received the septic system operation and maintenance permit letter, additional mailings are being sent out. The due date listed on the application is June 30. No late fee will be assessed until delinquent permit fees are assessed to the Defiance County auditor at the end of August.
The septage hauler list enclosed in the permit letters omitted the following companies: J.A. Hillis, 13645 County Road M, Napoleon, 419-783-7923; Northwest Septic Service LLC, 18204 Gipe Road, Ney, 419-658-2400; and Watson Construction, 05425 Ohio 2, Hicksville, 419-542-7387.
Visit the website https://defiancecohealth.org/myseptic for a full list of septage haulers and updated information regarding the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.