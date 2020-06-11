Adams, Delaware, or Highland township residents in Defiance County are advised that if they have not received the septic system operation and maintenance permit letter, additional mailings are being sent out. The due date listed on the application is June 30. No late fee will be assessed until delinquent permit fees are assessed to the Defiance County auditor at the end of August.

The septage hauler list enclosed in the permit letters omitted the following companies: J.A. Hillis, 13645 County Road M, Napoleon, 419-783-7923; Northwest Septic Service LLC, 18204 Gipe Road, Ney, 419-658-2400; and Watson Construction, 05425 Ohio 2, Hicksville, 419-542-7387.

Visit the website https://defiancecohealth.org/myseptic for a full list of septage haulers and updated information regarding the program.

