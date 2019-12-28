Sept. 3
Defiance City Council okayed the northside annexation of nearly 100 acres in Noble Township at the northwest corner of Elliott and Carpenter roads.
Sept. 4
Floyd Culver returned to the president’s position of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce following an absence of more than 10 years. He had served as the Chamber president from 1999-2006. Previously, he served as president of the Ashtabula Area Chamber of Commerce from 1989-99 and the director of student services at Kent State University from 1968-89.
Sept. 9
A statewide emergency plan was activated for a massive fire at the MetalX recycling scrapyard in Delta. Firefighters from six counties in northwest Ohio were represented at the fire scene. There were 53 fire departments, 188 firefighters and a number of private agencies who assisted. The cause was undetermined. A few minor injuries were reported, and firefighters were watched closely for heat exhaustion with temperatures reaching the 90’s. No chemicals were detected in the air or water from the fire.
Sept. 10
United Community Financial Corp. merged into First Defiance Financial Corp. in a stock for stock transaction. Home Savings Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of United Community, merged with First Federal Bank of the Midwest, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Defiance.
***
Defiance native Josh Nagel poses with the Burbank International Film Festival’s Awareness Award won for his film “ONE”, which focuses on the battle of drug addiction.
Sept. 12
The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce presented the “4 under 40” awards to Dr. Karin Black, Jason Bernal, Jonathan Wolfrum and Kirstie Mack for outstanding leadership through business achievement or community service.
Local leaders recognized by the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce were Jerry Hayes, winner of the Michael A. Schultz Leadership Award; Rita Kissner, winner of the Good Citizenship Award; Priscilla and Bill Pixler, co-winners of the Quality of Life Award.
Sept. 13
The former Defiance City Schools 1918 building on Arabella Street was placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service. The designation was obtained through the efforts of the Save Our 1918 Defiance High School (SOS) committee
Sept. 16
Operations halted at Defiance’s General Motors plant at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 15 with day one of the UAW strike beginning at midnight Sept. 16. Some 400 local workers joined 40,000 strikers nationwide bringing more than 50 factories and parts warehouses to a standstill in the first walkout against the automaker in over a decade.
Sept. 17
City officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new wooded nature trail at the city reservoir property.
* * *
The 40th anniversary of the Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) was celebrated.
Sept. 28
The Jewell Volunteer Fire Department kept its title of the People’s Choice winner at the annual Defiance Rib Fest, organized by the Defiance Development and Visitors’ Bureau. Sweetwater Chophouse received the Judge’s Choice award and Smokin’ Stevie’s BBQ won the Walter Nickerson Award.
Oct. 4
The Souper Heroes Relay for Life team representing Campbell Soup in Napoleon hit a fundraising milestone of $1 million in total contribution over 13 years in the fight against cancer.
* * *
Concrete was poured on the new Clinton Street bridge in what was described as “ideal” atmospheric conditions. The pour took 14 continuous hours. Numerous spectators observed the overnight process which marked a new phase in the bridge project.
Oct. 15
The first full year of the Defiance splash pad at Bronson Park was deemed a success by the city’s top parks official, director of service Rob Cereghin. The splash pad is free to users May through October, and draws people in from surrounding communities.
Oct. 18
Local resident Dale Dicke was among 90 veterans participating in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., visiting sites such as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Oct. 23
House Bill 332 was introduced by 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance to designate a portion of Ohio 66 in Defiance County as the “Purple Heart Trail of Defiance County” and the Clinton Street bridge as the “Purple Heart Bridge”. The bill passed committee and the House floor.
Oct. 25
UAW workers ratify a four-year General Motors contract, ending a six-week strike by a 57% to 43% margin.
Oct. 29
Randy Mitchell was named as the new publisher of The Crescent-News.
Oct. 31
Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack was honored at the Toledo 20 Under 40 Leadership Recognition Awards program. He was among those selected from 200 candidates. Mack was elected as a commissioner at the age of 30, and has been involved in a number of other community projects. He is an Army veteran and Purple Heart recepient.
