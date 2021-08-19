• Defiance County

Library cards:

September is Library Card Signup Month, a time when the American Library Association and libraries across the country — including Defiance County’s — remind parents that a library card is the most important school supply of all.

To celebrate, children age 5 through sixth grade who visit any Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) location (Defiance Public, Sherwood Branch, or Hicksville’s Johnson Memorial Library) to sign up for a new card during the month will receive a free book, while supplies last. Existing cardholders are welcome to sign up a sibling or friend instead.

