• Defiance County
Library cards:
September is Library Card Signup Month, a time when the American Library Association and libraries across the country — including Defiance County’s — remind parents that a library card is the most important school supply of all.
To celebrate, children age 5 through sixth grade who visit any Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) location (Defiance Public, Sherwood Branch, or Hicksville’s Johnson Memorial Library) to sign up for a new card during the month will receive a free book, while supplies last. Existing cardholders are welcome to sign up a sibling or friend instead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.